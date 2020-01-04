This Movie Trailer Trend Needs To End In 2020

The name of the song is "Vuelie." It was used in the original Frozen as both the introduction and ending song, and the song does appear again in Frozen II. However, it's never heard quite like this. The piece from the trailer has the tempo kicked up a bit, clearly trying to make the song sound a bit more epic. It succeeds. For fans, "Vuelie" says Frozen to its audience as much as "Let it Go." Considering that the original song was part of the original score, the idea of hearing a modified version in the new movie seemed far from unlikely. Unfortunately, while the version we got in the new movie was beautiful, it wasn't the same.