Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Already Close To Making $1 Billion

In comparison, The Last Jedi topped its own year and The Force Awakens became the No. 1 domestic release of all time. However, The Last Jedi did see a much lower second weekend drop at 67.5%, where Rise of Skywalker’s was down 59%. Overall, The Rise of Skywalker has seen a lower box office performance than its 2017 predecessor, The Last Jedi. The conclusion opened below initial expectations of $200 million, with $177 million the first weekend.