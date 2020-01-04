Ryan Reynolds Deserves A Golden Globe Award For This Brilliant Free Guy Promo

Shawn Levy directed Free Guy and re-tweeted the video with a note that he loves his Free Guy stars. It's definitely nothing new for Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to post a timely self-deprecating video. It's also not even new for him to do so connected to Free Guy. Remember the cast video with Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi? Reynolds and Waititi pretended Free Guy was the first time they worked together, going out of their way to disavow their previous team-up for Green Lantern.