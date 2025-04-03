Ryan Reynolds Reunited With His DogPool Co-Star For A New Ad Project, And The Results Are Adorably 'Ugly'

I don’t know if you knew this, but Ryan Reynolds actually does have a project on the 2025 movie schedule. The long promised “R-rated road trip adventure” Animal Friends is apparently set to open in the fall, with Reynolds more than likely playing one of those titular companions.

But today, we’re going to talk about another collaboration between the Deadpool & Wolverine star and Peggy, the canine known as DogPool from that very fmovie. Apparently their last pairing was so enjoyable that Reynolds, under his Maximum Effort ad banner, has drafted his four-legged friend to help sell the brand Ugly Wines.

It may seem like an easy joke, and you'll surely get some laughs out of this "Extreme" wine ad. At the same time, I dare you to watch this canine performance, shared on Peggy the Hairless Pug’s very real Instagram profile, and not find it absolutely adorable:

Besides the obvious concern of how wine is poisonous to dogs, seeing Ms. DogPool going to town liking Ugly Wine’s cartons is rather endearing. Yes, the true focus of this commercial should be that these boxes claim to contain “33% more wine than a standard bottle,” and that’s a pretty thrifty finding.

However, with her adorable face and permanently blep’d tongue on display, Peggy the Hairless Pug does steal the show. While I’m not sure I’d go as far as entering the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s “Peggy v. Brisket” debate, it’s still beautiful to see an animal that’s not conventionally attractive getting work.

Though now that I’ve said that, it kind of proves that Maximum Effort’s pitching prowess really does run the glamour gamut. Seeing as the last spot of theirs we highlighted was Channing Tatum’s Super Bowl ad for Stōk Cold Brew, there's clearly room in the Reynolds stable for beefcakes and "ugly" dogs, alongside venerated talent like Rick Moranis and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

While some were disappointed that Ryan Reynolds’ name wasn’t among those mentioned in Avengers: Doomsday’s massive 5.5 hour roll call, I would be equally sad if his hypothetical revelation for Secret Wars would come without a chair next to his saved for Peggy. This DogPool actor is a very good girl, and now that she’s branched out into shilling wine for Ugly Estates, I’d say her profile is going to grow.

I mean, not anybody does wine ads while still having a career. Who could forget these gems from legendary iconoclast/director Orson Welles?

Mr. Reynolds, if you and the folks at Gallo need an idea for your next Ugly Estates ad, have your people call mine. Until then we must turn our eyes back to the roster of upcoming Marvel movies, which sees May 2nd’s Thunderbolts* as our next stop on the tour. As for Animal Friends, that is currently on the books for an October 10th bow, but if anything changes we’ll let you know quicker than the shake of a hairless pug’s tail.