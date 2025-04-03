Ryan Reynolds Reunited With His DogPool Co-Star For A New Ad Project, And The Results Are Adorably 'Ugly'

News
By published

How can you truly call this good girl "ugly?"

Deadpool with Dogpool in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I don’t know if you knew this, but Ryan Reynolds actually does have a project on the 2025 movie schedule. The long promised “R-rated road trip adventure” Animal Friends is apparently set to open in the fall, with Reynolds more than likely playing one of those titular companions.

But today, we’re going to talk about another collaboration between the Deadpool & Wolverine star and Peggy, the canine known as DogPool from that very fmovie. Apparently their last pairing was so enjoyable that Reynolds, under his Maximum Effort ad banner, has drafted his four-legged friend to help sell the brand Ugly Wines.

It may seem like an easy joke, and you'll surely get some laughs out of this "Extreme" wine ad. At the same time, I dare you to watch this canine performance, shared on Peggy the Hairless Pug’s very real Instagram profile, and not find it absolutely adorable:

A post shared by Ugly Estates (@uglyestates)

A photo posted by on

Besides the obvious concern of how wine is poisonous to dogs, seeing Ms. DogPool going to town liking Ugly Wine’s cartons is rather endearing. Yes, the true focus of this commercial should be that these boxes claim to contain “33% more wine than a standard bottle,” and that’s a pretty thrifty finding.

However, with her adorable face and permanently blep’d tongue on display, Peggy the Hairless Pug does steal the show. While I’m not sure I’d go as far as entering the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s “Peggy v. Brisket” debate, it’s still beautiful to see an animal that’s not conventionally attractive getting work.

Though now that I’ve said that, it kind of proves that Maximum Effort’s pitching prowess really does run the glamour gamut. Seeing as the last spot of theirs we highlighted was Channing Tatum’s Super Bowl ad for Stōk Cold Brew, there's clearly room in the Reynolds stable for beefcakes and "ugly" dogs, alongside venerated talent like Rick Moranis and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Peggy the Hairless Pug stands adorably by two boxes in the woods in her Ugly Estates ad.

(Image credit: Maximum Effort / Gallo)

While some were disappointed that Ryan Reynolds’ name wasn’t among those mentioned in Avengers: Doomsday’s massive 5.5 hour roll call, I would be equally sad if his hypothetical revelation for Secret Wars would come without a chair next to his saved for Peggy. This DogPool actor is a very good girl, and now that she’s branched out into shilling wine for Ugly Estates, I’d say her profile is going to grow.

I mean, not anybody does wine ads while still having a career. Who could forget these gems from legendary iconoclast/director Orson Welles?

Mr. Reynolds, if you and the folks at Gallo need an idea for your next Ugly Estates ad, have your people call mine. Until then we must turn our eyes back to the roster of upcoming Marvel movies, which sees May 2nd’s Thunderbolts* as our next stop on the tour. As for Animal Friends, that is currently on the books for an October 10th bow, but if anything changes we’ll let you know quicker than the shake of a hairless pug’s tail.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.

Thunderbolts* Merch Just Revealed A Major Character’s Superhero Suit, And Wow
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians 3

Will Poulter Absolutely Punched Dave Bautista In The Face On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, And The Gold Paint Moment Makes The Story Even More Memorable

Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie.

‘Like Lego Only On Shrooms.’ Critics Have Seen A Minecraft Movie, And Their Opinions Of The Video Game Flick Are Split
See more latest
Most Popular
Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie.
‘Like Lego Only On Shrooms.’ Critics Have Seen A Minecraft Movie, And Their Opinions Of The Video Game Flick Are Split
Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning And More At CinemaCon 2025's Paramount Pictures Panel - Live Blog
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling during an interview with ESPN and Taylor Swift looking forward in the Fortnight music video.
As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Keep Relationship Out Of The Public Eye, A PR Expert Explained Why It's 'A Smart Move'
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Steals From Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Archive Closet’ All The Time, But Says Her Mom Always Has Two Comments About It
An obscured Daniel Craig stands in the middle of the gun barrel in No Time To Die.
The Next James Bond Movie Is Finally 'Getting Started,' And I Think Amazon-MGM's Comments About How They'll Handle The Franchise Are Worth Discussing
David Schwimmer as Ross Geller meeting with his divorce attorney on FRIENDS
David Schwimmer Couldn't Stand Friends' Theme Song For Years After It Ended, But Shared The Sweet Reason Why He Started Appreciating It Again
From left to right: Kim Kardashian leaning her right arm against a couch and Khloé Kardashian looking forward with a straight face.
‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China
Steve holding flint in A Minecraft Movie
Jack Black Was Not Expecting The First Minecraft Trailer To Get So Much Fan Hate, And I Love What His First Impulse Was
Fox and MGK posing on the red carpet in 2021
After Megan Fox And MGK's Baby Was Born, An Insider Made Claims About How They're Co-Parenting
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West Compares Himself To Diddy And Seemingly Confirms Bianca Censori Left Him In New Rap Song: 'She Ran Away'