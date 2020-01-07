Forrest Gump: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Tom Hanks Movie

The Vietnam Scenes In Forrest Gump Were Filmed In A Golf Course In South Carolina

There is a lot of movie magic that unfolds in Forrest Gump. The character doesn't actually meet President John F. Kennedy, obviously. Nor does he go to Vietnam. In the movie, Forrest Gump is seen fighting the war in Vietnam, but the filmmakers weren't actually in the war-torn country when they filmed their classic movie. Rather, the cast and crew were on Fripp Island, a golf and beach resort in South Carolina, when they filmed these scenes, and the post-production crew used special effects wizardry to make the audience believe that the characters were actually in the thrust of war. It's pretty convincing special effects; there's a good chance that if you polled an audience about this scene, they wouldn't believe it was at a golf resort.