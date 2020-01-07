Subscribe To New Bill And Ted Face The Music Image Pairs The Duo With Their Daughters Updates
It’s been a long time since we last saw William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan, but life goes on, and now these two have their own daughters, Billie Logan and Thea Preston. We’ll meet these young women later this year in the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music, but in the meantime, check out the below image of two generations of Logans and Prestons together.
Here we have Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Billie and Samara Weaving’s Thea opposite their dads, Alex Winter’s Bill and Keanu Reeves’ Ted. Both of these lovable doofuses have aged gracefully since their last appearance in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, but since then they’ve married and raised families, and now their daughters will be joining their latest crazy adventure across time and space.
In case you haven’t been keeping up with the updates concerning Bill & Ted Face the Music, the threequel sees the eponymous men, who are “enduring the monotony of middle-aged life,” being warned by a visitor from the future that they finally need to create the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe. Along with their daughters, Bill and Ted will be aided by “a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends” to ensure that they fulfill their destiny.
Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving were the first new faces to be announced for Bill & Ted Face the Music, with news of their involvement coming out last June. Lundy-Paine’s credits include Bombshell and the Netflix series Atypical, while Weaving has appeared in projects like the Showtime SMILF, Monster Trucks and Ready or Not.
We’ll have to wait and see how Billie and Thea compare to their respective fathers, but judging by the above picture, it looks like they at least share the same interest in music. Maybe when all is said and done with Bill & Ted Face the Music, Bill, Ted, Billie and Thea can rock out together. That would be most excellent! (air guitar)
Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving are far from the only new faces appearing in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The cast also includes Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell, Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes, Beck Bennett, Holland Taylor and Kristen Schaal. As for familiar characters, in addition to another go-around with William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, we’ll also reunite with Hal Landon Jr.’s Captain Jonathan Logan and Amy Stoch’s Missy Preston.
Behind the cameras, Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot is directing, and the writers of the first two Bill & Ted movies, Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, reunited to pen the third one. Bill & Ted Face the Music was first announced a decade ago, but due to various distributions and financing issues, it wasn’t until 2018 when things were finally settled, with filming beginning in June 2019 and wrapping in August of that same year.
Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more coverage. In the meantime, be sure to check out our 2020 release schedule to figure out what else you plan to see on the big screen over the next 12 months.