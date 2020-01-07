New Bill And Ted Face The Music Image Pairs The Duo With Their Daughters

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the updates concerning Bill & Ted Face the Music, the threequel sees the eponymous men, who are “enduring the monotony of middle-aged life,” being warned by a visitor from the future that they finally need to create the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe. Along with their daughters, Bill and Ted will be aided by “a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends” to ensure that they fulfill their destiny.