Doctor Strange Director Shuts Down Hilarious Multiverse Of Madness 'Rumor'

One of the most interesting projects coming in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has got to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For starters, it has the best title ever, but it also promises to include important connections to the some of the upcoming Disney+ projects, the first time that the MCU will truly cross over with television.
However, more recently, we learned that the new movie will also mark the first appearance of some brand new MCU characters, the debuts for what we expect are some popular characters from the comics. One "rumor" that has been going around for the last few days has implied one of those characters could be everybody's favorite resident of Planet X, Googam, son of Goom. Everybody can relax, it's not true.
Ben Mekler's Twitter account has basically turned into a Goom/Googam fan page from a basic glance, and it seems pretty clear he was making joke that the odd alien creature Googam could appear in the next Doctor Strange movie. Multiverse of Madness director Scott Derrickson, decided to get in on the fun by responding. He's calling the Googam revelation a spoiler in that way that you can be sure it's not really a spoiler.
One of the side effects of having on going comic book titles and characters that have been running more or less continuously for the last 50 years or so, is that you're going to be forced to come up with new characters, villains, etc, for your heroes to interact with. As such, Marvel certainly has its share of slightly odd creations, Googam, who first appeared in 1961, is certainly one of them.
But then again, if we're talking about a movie that, by its title, we know is going to be dealing with the multiverse, is anything really off the table? Even if it was just a cameo appearance, maybe we could see this massive alien baby appear. Is it really that impossible?
Actually, yeah, this one is. While this "rumor" appears to be making the rounds and some places, like a Reddit thread, are apparently at least giving it some attention, Scott Derrickson wants to be make it perfectly clear that Googam will not be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
I'm guessing that when Kevin Feige brings up some new characters being added to the MCU, they'll be more significant that Googam. Although, if the MCU keeps going the way it has been eventually, the odd and usual and forgotten villains are going to be the only ones left.