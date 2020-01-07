Subscribe To Birds Of Prey’s Margot Robbie Explains Why She Loves Playing Harley Quinn So Much Updates
The DC live-action universe has had its share of highs and lows, but there's one character that Warner Bros. is putting serious stock in: Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie's hilarious villain debuted in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, and she'll reprise her role in that movie's sequel, as well as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Robbie is also a producer on the upcoming blockbuster, and she recently explained why she loves playing the character so much.
Harley Quinn was the clear scene stealer in Suicide Squad, and one of the aspects of that villain-centric movie that really worked. Birds of Prey began development shortly thereafter, and Margot Robbie will play Harley for the third in in James Gunn's reinvention The Suicide Squad. Clearly she's got a relationship with the character, recently sharing why she's so much fun to play. As Robbie put it,
Sounds about right. While playing the same character over and over again might be repetitive for some, Harley Quinn's nature won't let that happen. She's unpredictable and psychotic, so her narrative possibilities feel endless.
Margot Robbie's comments to Variety explains why the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actress has spent so much time with Harley Quinn. She brings something unique as a comic book character, largely because she's a non-superpowered villain. She's also mentally unstable, and suffers from psychotic delusions. Harley's headspace is a wild place to be in, and one that will keep Robbie on her toes for the foreseeable future.
While Harley was a highlight of Suicide Squad, audiences should get a deeper look into Harley's mind with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). As the long subtitle suggests, the upcoming movie is told largely through her perspective. The trailer teased something over the top and colorful, including a Marilyn Monroe inspired musical number for Margo Robbie's femme fatale.
In addition to starring in Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie is also a producer on the project. Her production company LuckyChap Entertainment is listed below DC Films, so clearly she's been intimately involved in the crafting of the blockbuster. In fact, Robbie recently explained how Cathy Yan's vision was what got her the directing gig.
It's been a few years since Harley Quinn was on the big screen, so DC fans are no doubt excited for Birds of Prey's release next month. The movie will give her a set of female friends, including iconic characters like Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain. Additionally, it'll pit her against Gotham City villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz.
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will arrive in theaters on February 7th.