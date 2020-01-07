No, The New Mutants Was Never Going To Be Rated R

As evidenced by the release of a new trailer yesterday, The New Mutants, the long-awaited comic book movie that will mark the true end of the Fox X-Men era, is still being released in theaters (as opposed to being shelved or moved to a streaming service). One of the ways it stands out from other fare from the same genre is by delving into the horror genre pool, but if you think that means The New Mutants will be rated R, you have another thing coming. Here’s what director Josh Boone had to say about his movie’s rating: