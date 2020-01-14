The Events And Attractions Coming To Disneyland Resort In 2020

Disneyland After Dark

While most of Disneyland is there for everybody to enjoy all year round, there are a handful of events that are much more limited. Disneyland After Dark has been going on for the last several years and proves to be popular every time. These are single night events, where the park closes early to the general public, and only those with tickets to the event are allowed in. It costs a bit extra, but it means smaller crowds, shorter lines, and often unique events, merchandise, and food that nobody else gets to see.