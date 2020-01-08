ReelBlend #100: Our Most Anticipated Films of 2020 - LIVE! Written By Sean O'Connell

Random Article Blend Facebook



Copy to clipboard It’s “milestone” time here on the ReelBlend podcast, as the boys celebrate 100 episodes of our weekly show. And they do it in style, by bringing the show on the road and to the people, recording live at the AMC Georgetown 14 in Washington, D.C.! It was one hell of a cool event, packed with a theater filled with Blenders. And you can listen to it right now. Because the 100th episode was filmed in front of a live audience, we had a lot more participation than usual. But we still tried to maintain the same structure of a normal episode. So we had our intros, and we introduced the audience to a very special guest (listen for that one, it’s very sweet). Then, in place of news, the ReelBlend guys broke down their five most anticipated films of 2020. They each made one pick, then collectively debated the remaining two. Which five 2020 films made the cut? The bulk of the episode was dedicated to the Blend game, though, where Kevin, Jake and Sean chose their favorite film from the last 10 years. That concluded the Decades Blend series, which was a hell of a lot of fun, and absolutely will be missed. Listen back to old episodes for the guys’ picks from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. Once their picks were made, the ReelBlend hosts turned it over to the crowd, and listeners lined up to share their Blend Game choices. Their selections were awesome, as were the reasons WHY they chose such movies as Creed, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. There was a LOT of Denis Villenueve love on the 100th episode of ReelBlend. ReelBlend is a weekly podcast that we do on CinemaBlend. You can download the latest episode (and all of our past episodes) for FREE on our iTunes page! Visit. Subscribe. Like and comment. Review! Apple loves when you have star ratings and reviews, so if you listened, and you liked it (or even if you didn't), let us know. We also are on Spotify. And Google Play. And basically everywhere that you download podcasts. So download us. Meanwhile, follow the guys on Social Media! We have an official Twitter feed for the show, so follow @ReelBlend. In addition, follow the guys at @Sean_OConnell, @JakesTakesand @KevinMcCarthyTV.

Back to top