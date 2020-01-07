The Grudge’s Lin Shaye On Why Horror Has Become So Popular Recently

CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb sat down with Lin Shaye ahead of the recent release of The Grudge, and she gave some interesting insights as to why she thinks horror is so popular right now. The actress said in the genre, the very powerful emotions associated with our greatest fears are being exploited, and audiences are interested in going down that dark hole. She talked about how people want to feel scared in a safe place, and horror movies provide them this sanctuary of sorts.