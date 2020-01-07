Godzilla Vs. Kong Might Be Bringing In An Iconic Kaiju Written By Adam Holmes

Copy to clipboard When it comes to the forthcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, naturally the big draw will be the eponymous reptile and gorilla duking it out for the first time in an American blockbuster. But just because they’re the stars of the show doesn’t mean they’ll be the only kaiju that’ll get notable screen time. For instance, a new toy reveal has indicated that we could see Mechagodzilla participating in this story. A Mechagodzilla toy was recently shown at the Godzilla vs. Kong display at the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, though the picture (via Miracles and Marvels) has since been taken down. Now granted, as we’ve seen plenty of times with superhero movies, just because the subject of a toy tied into a film’s release doesn’t guarantee they’ll appear in said film or be depicted in that way. So in that regard, it’s possible that Mechagodzilla could simply be a fun tie-in for enjoyment outside of the actual Godzilla vs. Kong narrative. However, the folks over at Godzilla-Movies are reporting that Mechagodzilla will play a “prominent role” in Godzilla vs. Kong, and he’ll be joined by a yet-to-be-revealed, brand-new Titan. Needless to say this is far from official, but the outlet claims that there will be “evidence” in the “very new future” to support their claims. Assuming this information is legitimate, then Mechagodzilla is a big get for Godzilla vs. Kong. Debuting in 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, the latter beast was originally depicted as a weapon of destruction created by the alien Simians. The plan was for Mechagodzilla to conquer Earth so that the Simians could live here before their own world was destroyed, but the original Godzilla managed to defeat it. In other stories, Mechagodzilla is an Earth-based creation. Although Godzilla: King of the Monsters set up the existence of aliens in the MonsterVerse with the three-headed King Ghidorah, something tells me that Mechagodzilla, if he is indeed showing up, will be a product of humanity ingenuity. Monarch would be especially suited to create such a weapon, but their primary mission has been to study the Titans, not destroy them. Instead, I suspect whatever organization or force that created Mechagodzilla is the same one that wants to eradicate all the Titans, as was revealed in the Godzilla vs. Kong plot synopsis. Conventional weaponry doesn’t do anything to these monsters, so as the saying goes, fight fire with fire. We’ll find out for certain what Mechagodzilla’s involvement is in Godzilla vs. Kong, if any, later this year. Originally the plan was for the movie to come out in March, but towards the end of last November, it was pushed back eight months. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi and Lance Reddick. Godzilla vs. Kong rampages into theaters on November 20. Don’t forget to look through our 2020 releases schedule to learn what other movies are on the way this year.

