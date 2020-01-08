Another Star Wars Fan-Favorite Character Is Confirmed To Have Died In The Rise Of Skywalker

Rae Carson replies to a Twitter post mourning the death of Nien Nunb in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and she would know for certain. Carson is an American fantasy writer who broke onto the scene with her debut novel, 2011’s The Girl of Fire and Thorns. Recently, she has dedicated her prose to official Star Wars books, including 2018’s Star Wars: Most Wanted, and The Red One: Star Wars from a Certain Point of View. Later this year, her Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Expanded Edition will publish, filling in gaps through an official novelization of the story seen on screen.