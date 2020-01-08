The New Mutants Illustrator Explains Why The Movie Didn't Need To Be Rated R

Against all odds, The New Mutants seems as if it is finally going to see the light of day and on theater screens no less, not relegated to a streaming service. The final Fox X-Men film is set to release in April and despite the horror movie vibes and previous indications an R rating might be on the table, it will carry with it a PG-13 rating. While some might be disappointed by this news, The New Mutants illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz explains why the movie didn’t need to be rated R. Take a look: