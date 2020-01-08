Sounds Like The Flash Movie Will Be A Flashpoint Adaptation Again

Now it sounds like the Flashpoint train is rolling again under Andy Muschietti and Christina Hodson’s guidance, though if you’re expecting a relatively faithful adaptation of the storyline, think again. We’ll have to wait and see what Muschitti means by “different,” though I imagine that at the very least, time travel will still be involved given not just its importance to the original Flashpoint story, but how it’s frequently used in the overall Flash mythology.