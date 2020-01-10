Following Golden Globes Win, 1917 Has Gotten Off To A Great Start At The Box Office

In addition to its awards bump, 1917 should also benefit from its widespread critical acclaim and potentially great word of mouth given the A CinemaScore it received in limited polling in December. Also, as far as I can tell 1917 will be playing in premium formats in many locations. Given that the film is lensed by Roger Deakins and made to look all like one continuous shot, it seems like the kind of movie that is well worth paying the upcharge for and perhaps many audiences will do just that.