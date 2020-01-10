Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Had Hilarious Code Names For Its Secret Characters

Han Solo being referred to as The Janitor works even better, because as Chris Terrio laid out, Kylo Ren seeing the manifestation of his late father finally pushed him to clean up his act to reclaim being Ben Solo. Of course, unlike Palpation, whose involvement in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was revealed in the teaser trailer, Han’s presence was kept under wraps until the movie’s release, so there was an extra layer of secrecy. I’m also curious what nicknames Abrams and Terrio came up with other characters who were kept secrets until the very end, like Wedge Antilles and Wicket the Ewok.