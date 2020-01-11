Will Smith Thought He Was 'Better Than Tom Cruise' Until Bad Boys For Life

Between Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise, the middle-aged action star has definitely been on the rise in the last few years. Heck even “over-the-hill” talents like Liam Neeson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone are still going strong in Hollywood. But, the most impressive has to be Tom Cruise. Come on, the man hung off the side of a plane and scaled the Burj Khalifa for Mission: Impossible. Even Will Smith took inspiration from the actor. In the words of the Bad Boys For Life star: