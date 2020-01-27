2020 Academy Award Nominations Ballot, Who Do You Think Will Win?

Leave a Comment
Awards season is upon us. The 2020 Academy Award Nominations have been announced! This year the field is competitive with plenty of surprises and snubs. So, we are asking our readers who they think will take home a coveted Academy Award. Let us know who you think will win in each category below! One ballot will be randomly selected to receive a mystery prize package on Monday, February 10th. Good Luck!
Official Rules: Just fill out the above ballot and leave your email address so we can copy you. The giveaway ends at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 9th. The winner is chosen at random and will be notified via email and given 3 days to respond. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. Prize packs will be mailed directly to the winner. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!