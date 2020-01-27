2020 Academy Award Nominations Ballot, Who Do You Think Will Win?

Official Rules: Just fill out the above ballot and leave your email address so we can copy you. The giveaway ends at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 9th. The winner is chosen at random and will be notified via email and given 3 days to respond. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. Prize packs will be mailed directly to the winner. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!