Little Women Cast Responds To Greta Gerwig’s ‘Disappointing’ Oscar Snub For Directing

Leave a Comment
With the Golden Globes in the rear view, we're know deep into Awards Season. Plenty of other ceremonies and nominations have also been occurring, but the top prize in the film world is the Academy Awards. This morning the nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced, and the internet has been ablaze in response. Ever Academy Award nomination list has its set of snubs, and Little Women director Greta Gerwig was one. Because despite the new adaptation getting a Best Picture nod and a slew of other major nominations, Gerwig wasn't on the list for Best Director-- no woman was. And now the cast of Little Women have broken their silence on the subject.
Prior to the Academy Award nominations, Greta Gerwig was similarly snubbed at the Golden Globes. It's a strange trend in how these ceremonies have gone, as Little Women is being recognized, but Gerwig is not. While she was indeed nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Gerwig is didn't make the list for Best Director. Saoirse Ronan has worked with the filmmaker twice and made a statement about the snub, saying:
I’m really happy that the Academy recognized [Gerwig] for Adapted Screenplay and Picture, and I feel like if you’ve been nominated for Best Picture, you have essentially been nominated for Best Director. But to me, Greta, since she started, has made two perfect films, and I hope when she makes her next perfect movie, she gets recognized for everything, because I think she’s one of the most important filmmakers of our time.
That's certainly making her thoughts known. Saoirse Ronan is referencing Greta Gerwig's movies Little Women and Lady Bird, both of which she starred in. She filmmaker has quickly become a major name in the film world, but she's nonetheless been snubbed by the Film Academy in the Best Director category. So while Little Women has a whopping six Oscar nominations, there's still something that doesn't feel quite right. But Ronan is hoping Gerwig's next movie will fare better.
Saoirse Ronan isn't the only Little Women cast member who made a statement about Greta Gerwig's Oscar snub. Florence Pugh also made a few statements about the subject. While this morning was an exciting one that marked Pugh's first ever Academy Award nomination, she also addressed the subject to Deadline, saying:
I think everybody’s angry and quite rightly so. I can’t believe it’s happened again, but I don’t really know how to solve it. I don’t know what the answer is, other than we’re talking about it.
As for Greta Gerwig herself, she's thus far handled the various snubs with plenty of class. She joked about being early to the Golden Globes while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She's also written a statement in response to Little Women's Oscar nominations, thanking the Academy. You can check it out below.
That's a great way to handle any possible disappointment that Greta Gerwig may be feeling about the Best Director category. Despite her Oscar snub, Little Women as a film has been universally acclaimed, and was certainly recognized by the Film Academy. As such, the filmmaker took the time to express gratitude for nominated, and thanking the collaborators who made the hit movie possible.
Little Women is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.