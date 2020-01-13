Little Women Cast Responds To Greta Gerwig’s ‘Disappointing’ Oscar Snub For Directing

With the Golden Globes in the rear view, we're know deep into Awards Season. Plenty of other ceremonies and nominations have also been occurring, but the top prize in the film world is the Academy Awards. This morning the nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced, and the internet has been ablaze in response. Ever Academy Award nomination list has its set of snubs, and Little Women director Greta Gerwig was one. Because despite the new adaptation getting a Best Picture nod and a slew of other major nominations, Gerwig wasn't on the list for Best Director-- no woman was. And now the cast of Little Women have broken their silence on the subject.