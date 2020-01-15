Why DC Is More Likely To Get A Best Picture Oscar Before Marvel

That success indicates DC will continue to do this in the future, and there's no reason for it not to. Both Joker and Suicide Squad made bank at the box office regardless of how critics feel about them, and that's an important factor to focus on. As long as the money keeps rolling in, DC has no reason to stop trying to reinvent its characters in ways that draw in audiences and take a chance on concepts that may one day again put it in contention for that Best Picture Oscar.