Dolittle Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

I think many audience members would be excited to check out Dolittle just to see Robert Downey Jr.'s performance, and sadly, it seems that that performance is not what you might have hoped for. The actor apparently affects a strange and difficult to understand accent. On top of that, many critics suspect that the majority of his dialogue in the film was done in ADR. I've also seen Johnny Depp/Captain Jack Sparrow comparisons made, and not in a good way.