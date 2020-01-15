5 Biggest Changes From Colin Trevorrow's Alleged Rise of Skywalker Script

While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put all of the main heroes, minus Rose, on a single path, Trevorrow's script would have split them up, which is normal for Star Wars. We would have seen two different quests. In one, Rose, Finn, C-3PO and R2-D2 travel to First Order occupied Coruscant to light a beacon that is designed to bring all the Resistance allies together to wage a major assault. In the other, Rey, Poe, and Chewbacca, follow Rey's quest to make sense of her situation, She needs to figure out if she's worthy of being a Jedi, or if maybe Luke was right, and the Jedi should just end.