10 Other Comic Book Characters Christian Bale Should Play

The Question is an alias that has been passed down between a few different people in DC comics’ canon, including Birds of Prey’s Renee Montoya, but the first to assume the identity of the mysterious crimefighter is former investigative journalist Vic Sage, a skilled detective and martial artist sworn to protect his home of Hub City, which outranks even Gotham in crime rate. Probably the most challenging part of taking on this role for Christian Bale would covering his face, as the Question’s signature design sees him bearing a fedora, trench coat, and mask made of an experimental skin-imitating substance called Pseudoderm, but that should be nothing for a guy who wore the clearly uncomfortable Batsuit in three movies.