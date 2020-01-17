Will There Be A Quiet Place Part III? Here’s What John Krasinski Says

Leave a Comment
2018’s A Quiet Place was one of the most original horror movies in quite some time. John Krasinski’s first venture into the genre was a surprise hit too, making nearly $341 million worldwide off a production budget in the $17-$21 million range. And as blockbusters do, a sequel is on the way in a couple of months. But, does the franchise end at A Quiet Place Part II or is there even more story up the filmmaker’s sleeves?
Here’s what director and co-writer John Krasinski says about the potential of A Quiet Place Part III:
I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in II that not only explain more about I, but would allow for more mythology. But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.
He’s not getting ahead of himself just yet. When John Krasinski wrote the first Quiet Place movie with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, there were no plans for the story to continue beyond that installment. But once the demand for it came, Krasinski began working on the sequel. As he told Total Film Magazine, he has built a complicated world, and with that, there’s always more story to be told.
It looks like we’re going to have to look closely in A Quiet Place Part II for some clues about the mythology to this apocalyptic world we still know so little about. John Krasinski also explained that there haven’t been any talks from Paramount to continue to the horror series just yet. In his words:
I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one. But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.
So while he’s not discounting the possibility of a sequel, he doesn’t want to make any empty promises either. A lot of this question can be answered in how well A Quiet Place Part II is received and how much money it makes. But considering that its one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2020 and the success of the first one, maybe he should get writing?
John Krasinski clarifies that he wouldn’t do a third movie “to just a third one.” He’d need to find an elegant way to continue the story. It certainly makes us wonder how the second movie will conclude. Is it left open-ended? It must be, right? Otherwise, why would he even entertain the potential of a third film?
John Krasinski is not exactly calling the March release of A Quiet Place Part II a “sequel.” Instead, he’s said it’s the “second book to a series.” Take that statement how you’d like. Either way, there’s a ton to be excited for in A Quiet Place Part II. Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are back as the Abbott family, with Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy joining the cast.
Check out the first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II and five questions we already have about the sequel coming on March 20, 2020.