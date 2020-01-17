How Much Bad Boys For Life Made Opening Night

The Thursday night number will certainly give Bad Boys For Life a boost toward the $35-$40 million opening the weekend the movie is expecting to see. Thursday night screenings weren't really a thing 17 years ago when the last Bad Boys movie came out, so there are no numbers to compare, and even if they were, anything not adjusted for inflation would be difficult to put side-by-side. Having said that, Bad Boys For Life isn't expected to do quite as well out of the box as bad Boys II, which made $46 million on its opening weekend on the way to $273 million globally.