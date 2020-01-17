Christian Bale Is Teaming Up With David O. Russell For A Third Movie

Leave a Comment
One of the select filmmakers that has been a tried-and-true winner with the Academy is David O. Russell. The writer/director’s films have been nominated numerous times and pulled in actors such as Jennifer Lawrence into the winner’s circle in the process. It’s been four years since Russell’s last film and he’s teaming back up with Christian Bale for his next one.
David O. Russell and Christian Bale first collaborated on The Fighter back in 2010 and it became his first Oscar nomination and win following its critical success. The pair has since worked together in 2015’s American Hustle – his second Oscar nomination. The untitled film is reportedly being fast tracked by Regency and expected to begin shooting in April.
While no plot details were given, according to Collider, the film will be about an unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer. It’s rumored to have the working title of Amsterdam and eyeing Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie. Margot Robbie may be sought out for the female lead, after Jennifer Lawrence’s name was initally in the mix for the role.
The movie is being produced by Matthew Budman who also worked on Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit along with working with David O. Russell on American Hustle and Joy. Russell has also been quietly developing an adaptation of The Skies Belong To Us, with Michael B. Jordan attached to star and produce. The story is about a young couple who hijacked a flight in 1972.
Christian Bale has also been making headlines for his potential return to the comic book genre in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder coming in 2021. The fourth Thor film will continue the story of Chris Hemsworth’s hero along with the return of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Waititi’s Korg and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster – this time grabbing the hammer to play “The Mighty Thor”.
Fans have been trying to guess what role Christian Bale will play, including guesses he’ll be either friend Beta Ray Bill or foe Dario Agger (aka Minotaur). Since Taika Waititi recently confirmed Thor: Love and Thunder will begin shooting in August, Bale should still have time to star in Russell’s film and join the MCU!
Christian Bale is coming off the success of James Mangold’s Ford v. Ferrari, which recently was nominated for four Oscars, for Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Mixing and Sound Editing. Bale was nominated for a Golden Globe for portraying Ken Miles, but Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix took home the award.
Ford v. Ferrari was also a box office success, scoring an over $200 million worldwide gross. Stay tuned for more details on David O. Russell’s new film! In the meantime, check out the 2020 release calendar for your next trip to the movies!