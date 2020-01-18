Why Tyler Perry Gave A Fall From Grace Star Her First Big Break In 40 Years

Giving the opportunity to Crystal Fox, who is an actress who I would put in any scene with Denzel, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep. She is that good to stand side-by-side with all of them. You know she just finished Big Little Lies, she’s been on The Have and Have Nots for seven years. This is her first time leading a movie. So that for me is really inspiring that I can do that for her and Bresha [Webb] and help them be seen in different lights.