The Batman's Zoe Kravitz Has Some Great Reasons For Wanting To Play Catwoman

I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle, represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that. I think femininity means power, and I think it's a different power than masculine power, and I think that's something that's really interesting about Batwoman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, slightly more complicated and softer too. I like the idea you can be soft and you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.