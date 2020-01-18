The Batman's Zoe Kravitz Has Some Great Reasons For Wanting To Play Catwoman

Leave a Comment
The details surrounding The Batman are still a bit scarce. What we do know is which actors are playing some of the DC Comics’ franchises most iconic characters. And Zoe Kravitz, who’s slipping into Selina Kyle’s iconic catsuit for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, has opened up about why she’s excited to play Catwoman.
The Big Little Lies actress spoke with reporters during Hulu’s Television Critics Association winter press tour. And she seemed both excited and optimistic about her upcoming turn as Selina Kyle in The Batman. When asked why she decided to take the role on, she said (via ET):
I think the whole Batman world... has always been the most interesting to me. I think Catwoman is such an iconic character. I was never into a lot of comic books, but that was always really intriguing to me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer and her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic.
Hopefully Zoe Kravitz knows that Michelle Pfeiffer had some wise words of advice for her when she learned about her casting. She joins an elite list of women, including Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, to bring the sophisticated villain to the big screen. As for how she plans to tackle the role and make it her own, Zoe Kravitz made it clear that she’s thought a lot about where Catwoman fits into the Batman universe:
I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle, represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that. I think femininity means power, and I think it's a different power than masculine power, and I think that's something that's really interesting about Batwoman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, slightly more complicated and softer too. I like the idea you can be soft and you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.
As for what we can expect to see in The Batman? She’s pretty quiet on that front, though she was sporting the pixie cut she says she got specifically for her role. Zoe Kravitz did give a small hint as to why she was drawn to Matt Reeves’ film, though:
The script is wonderful. It's really grounded and deep and I can't say more than that, because I'll get fired.
Well, that’s something to go on, at least, though it’s about as vague as everything else we’ve heard about the film’s plot and tone so far. Zoe Kravitz will star alongside Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jeffrey Wright, who recently tweeted that he was on his way to start filming his part in the movie. The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.