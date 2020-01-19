Bad Boys 3 Box Office: Back Up The Money Truck For This Record-Breaking Opening

Things aren't so great for Dolittle's opening, although most of that is because it cost so darn much to make. While Bad Boys for Life was reportedly made on a $90 million production budget, Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle was said to cost $175 million before marketing. It was apparently a very tough birth behind-the-scenes. If it were a cheaper movie, that $30 million across four days would be fine. Now it's going to be tough for the movie to break even without a ton of help overseas. Dolittle's terrible reviews couldn't have helped its case, and while user scores have been higher, a CinemaScore of B isn't a very strong endorsement.