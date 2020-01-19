The Matrix 4 Is Reportedly Bringing Back A Polarizing Character

Who better than The Merovingian to play an integral figure in the creation of that very game, as Lambert Wilson’s character was a powerful player who could save “exiled or obsolete” programs from deletion? Just as that particular plot point is not set in stone, neither is Wilson’s casting. Even if just one of those possibilities comes to pass, it’ll be exciting; but if we see The Merovingian returning as an overlord of “The Trilogy,” that very well could be a fantastic return that further ties the previous world of The Matrix into the more modern phase.