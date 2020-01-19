Dolittle's Robert Downey Jr. Reveals The Animal He'd Most Like To Talk To

Robert Downey Jr.’s proximity to animals almost definitely played a role in his decision to take on Dolittle (so did the fact that he wanted to make a film he could show his kids). And even though the film is designed to be family friendly, the actor told Parade that it does have a deeper meaning. It deals with some heavier themes, too -- in Dolittle, the doctor isolates himself after his wife dies tragically. With the help of his animal friends, he’s able to overcome his agoraphobia and anxiety in time to help Queen Victoria find a cure for the illness that may kill her. RDJ thinks the movie is about empathy and communication. Or, to put it more succinctly: