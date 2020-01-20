Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals A Mysterious Dropped Character

Leave a Comment
The following contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker**.**
Following the leak of what apparently truly was Colin Trevorrow's working script for Star Wars Episode IX, there has been a lot of talk among fans about what could have been. Whether or not you loved the final movie in the Skywalker Saga, it's always fun to consider how things might have been different, and some new concept art that is part of a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker art book in Korea has people wondering exactly that, as images released to Twitter show a lot about the new movie that we never saw, including an entirely new character.
We've seen some strange alien creatures in Star Wars movies, to be sure, but I'm not sure we've ever seen anything quite like the thing being shown off in these pages. Several images posted by Twitter user @JadoreReyBen show Kylo Ren face-to-face with a large creature, with a flat head and massive eyes, with spindly, spider-like legs, that is sitting on what appears to be, and this is where things get really odd, a massive baby's head. Check it out.
While we get several different pictures of this thing, there's no direct indication of exactly what it is. This has lead some to suppose that this might be Tor Valum, the character described as Emperor Palpatine's teacher in the Colin Trevorrow leaked script. While this thing isn't entirely without a Lovecraftean feel, which Tor Valum was described to have, that's not who we're dealing with here.
Prior to the release of Episode IX, there were leaks that reported on a creature being called The Oracle. Based on written descriptions we've seen, they match this look perfectly, so that's who we're looking at. This character was supposed to be somebody Ben Solo met early in the film. Based on one piece of art, that shows Kylo meeting the Oracle in water surrounded by trees that are on fire, perhaps the Oracle was eventually replaced by the Wayfinder itself. This looks like it could be out of the same scene on Mustafar where Ren tore through a bunch of faceless soldiers to find the Sith device, but instead of finding a box, he finds this thing.
While the Oracle is the most interesting thing to see in the images dropped on Twitter, there are also other things worth checking out, including some minor variations on the Dark Rey character, that include seeing her in slightly different costumes and with different lightsaber designs.
There's certainly some cool stuff here, and it's easy to wonder how things might have been different if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had looked more like this. Still, one can guess that the massive alien spider sitting on the giant baby's head, probably didn't make the final cut for a reason.