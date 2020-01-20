Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals A Mysterious Dropped Character

Prior to the release of Episode IX, there were leaks that reported on a creature being called The Oracle. Based on written descriptions we've seen, they match this look perfectly, so that's who we're looking at. This character was supposed to be somebody Ben Solo met early in the film. Based on one piece of art, that shows Kylo meeting the Oracle in water surrounded by trees that are on fire, perhaps the Oracle was eventually replaced by the Wayfinder itself. This looks like it could be out of the same scene on Mustafar where Ren tore through a bunch of faceless soldiers to find the Sith device, but instead of finding a box, he finds this thing.