A History Of Problems With Stephen King's The Dark Tower Adaptation

In early 2007, screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, and J.J. Abrams were attached to the project. Lindelof would pen the first screenplay, while Abrams would produce/direct the adaptation, respectively. Granted, this is before these high-profile filmmakers would be at the helm of projects like Star Wars, Star Trek, and Watchmen, to name a mere few. This is when these guys were best known for their work on Lost, and Cuse and Lindelof reportedly got the rights to The Dark Tower for a reported $19 (dollars, not million), which was symbolic. The movie adaptation was meant to kickstart a series of films, and Stephen King had great trust in these young filmmakers. The plan was to work on this series once Lost finished its run. When the show neared its big finale, though, Lindelof revealed his apprehensions towards taking on this massive project so shortly after wrapping up Lost.