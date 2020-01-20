How Much Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle Could Lose After Major Opening Weekend Flop

Prior to the release of Dolittle, CinemaBlend’s own Sarah El-Mahmoud asked the question of whether or not Robert Downey Jr.’s popularity would be enough to overcome the film’s bad buzz. We now know the answer to that question and it is not a happy one for Stephen Gaghan’s film. Dolittle flopped in a major way in its opening weekend, and following that disappointing debut we have an idea of how much the film stands to lose.