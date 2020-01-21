Dwayne Johnson's New Movie Starts Filming Just A Few Days After Dad's Death

While Dwayne Johnson shared this image to his Instagram, it seems unlikely that he is actually on the set at this moment. The Rock had posted to Instagram yesterday that his father's funeral was set for today, and his priorities are absolutely in the right place, he's there now. Having said that, he'll likely be heading out to the set of Red Notice fairly soon. There likely isn't a lot of the movie that can be shot without Johnson, though the shooting schedule may have received an adjustment to try and do as much without him up front, so that he can take some personal time.