Yes, The Frozen II Blu-ray Will Come With A Fancy Sing-A-Long Version, Here's When

It’s hard to follow a true phenomenon. Nevertheless, when Frozen II released in theaters back in November, it managed to not only repeat its predecessor’s success at the box office, but actually surpass it to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time (sans 2019’s The Lion King). Now the hit animated sequel is officially on its way to home video, and yes, the Frozen II DVD will of course come with a fancy sing-a-long version.
Frozen II arrives on digital formats, including Disney’s own Movies Anywhere platform on February 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day. For those who prefer to own physical copies of their movies, Frozen II hits stores two weeks later on February 25. The film will arrive in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD formats in a variety of combo packs, including retailer specific editions.
No matter what format you choose (except for DVD, which only includes the movie), the Frozen II home video release is full of special features, including quite a few focused on the film’s music. Both the Digital and Blu-ray versions of Frozen II come with a sing-a-long version of the movie. So if you haven’t had a chance to see Frozen II Sing-Along in theaters, which is now playing, you’ll be able to watch it over and over again from the comfort of your own home. You hear that, parents?!
If that wasn’t enough of Frozen II’s musical goodness, the home video release will also include a song selection bonus feature. Using this feature, fans will be able to jump to their favorite musical moments from the movie, which will play with on-screen lyrics. So rather than watching the whole movie each time, you can skip ahead directly to your favorite song, which will play like a music video.
Speaking of music videos, the Frozen II Blu-ray also includes music video covers of two of the film’s songs. You’ll get to see and hear Panic! at the Disco’s “Into the Unknown” and Weezer’s “Lost in the Woods.”
In addition to those fancy music-centric bonus features, the Frozen II home release will also have the standard features, like deleted scenes and outtakes. But the Frozen II Blu-ray and Digital release will also come with deleted songs. That’s right, there are songs that were cut from the movie. You’ll finally be able to hear “Home” and “I Wanna Get This Right” with the Frozen II Blu-ray.
That’s just a sampling of what the Frozen II home video release has to offer on top of the movie itself. I don’t know if any of the songs in the sequel ever achieved the transcendence and pop culture ubiquity that “Let it Go” did, but the box office makes it clear that these characters and songs still resonate. Come February, fans will be able to own Frozen II forever without needing to pay for a streaming service.
Again, Frozen II arrives on Digital on February 11, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on February 25. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to keep track of this year’s biggest movies.