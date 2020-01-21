Yes, The Frozen II Blu-ray Will Come With A Fancy Sing-A-Long Version, Here's When

No matter what format you choose (except for DVD, which only includes the movie), the Frozen II home video release is full of special features, including quite a few focused on the film’s music. Both the Digital and Blu-ray versions of Frozen II come with a sing-a-long version of the movie. So if you haven’t had a chance to see Frozen II Sing-Along in theaters, which is now playing, you’ll be able to watch it over and over again from the comfort of your own home. You hear that, parents?!