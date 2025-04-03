Jason Blum Addressed The Five Nights In Freddy’s 2 Elephant In The Room As First Look Drops: 'I Know'

News
By published

This will please many fans.

Freddy Fazbear walking through crowd in Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s 2
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

When it comes to popular video game franchises, Five Nights at Freddy’s has ranked pretty high on that list for over a decade now. In 2023, the property got the film adaptation treatment, and following the Five Night’s at Freddy’s movie’s commercial success, a sequel was greenlit for the 2025 movies schedule. We’re more than half a year away from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s arrival, but Jason Blum addressed a big elephant in the room concerning the upcoming video game movie while appearing at CinemaCon’s Universal Pictures and Focus Features panel. This update also came as the first look at the sequel was released.

Let’s get to Blum’s comment first. You may recall that Five Nights at Freddy’s was a day and day release, meaning that on the same day it opening in theaters, it also became available to stream with a Peacock subscription. Well, while appearing on stage dressed as Freddy himself, the Blumhouse Studios head announced that this won’t be happening with the sequel, saying:

I know you’re all disappointed the first movie was day and day on Peacock. I know. but I’m here to tell you that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be released into theaters in December.

As for what Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has in store this December, get us a taste of what’s to come in the teaser below:

More to come...

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Hiccup&#039;s hand on Toothless in live-action How To Train Your Dragon movie

How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Already Been Announced Ahead Of The First Movie, And I Need Cate Blanchett To Return Stat
Wicked

Wicked: For Good And More At CinemaCon 2025’s Universal Pictures And Focus Features Panel - Live Blog
Hiccup&#039;s hand on Toothless in live-action How To Train Your Dragon movie

How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Already Been Announced Ahead Of The First Movie, And I Need Cate Blanchett To Return Stat
See more latest
Most Popular
Hiccup&#039;s hand on Toothless in live-action How To Train Your Dragon movie
How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Already Been Announced Ahead Of The First Movie, And I Need Cate Blanchett To Return Stat
Emma D&#039;Arcy holding her hands together and looking into the distance in House of the Dragon.
House Of The Dragon Has Been Planning A Huge Naval Battle For 3 Years, And I Totally Get Why They Hired Titanic's Production Manager For It
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
Thunderbolts* Merch Just Revealed A Major Character’s Superhero Suit, And Wow
Wicked
Wicked: For Good And More At CinemaCon 2025’s Universal Pictures And Focus Features Panel - Live Blog
kelly clarkson on her daytime talk show in march 2025
Kelly Clarkson Is Wildly Popular As A Daytime Host, But There Are Allegedly Problems Behind The Scenes
Keanu Reeves and Will Smith side-by-side photo.
Will Smith Famously Passed On The Matrix. His Recent Story Behind Why Actually Makes Me Get It Now
Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Has Been Announced, And I Already Have A Specific Concern About Asajj Ventress' Story
The Riddler (Jim Carrey) talks to Two-Face, while Batman (Val Kilmer) talks to Chase Meridian in Batman Forever.
'A Generational Talent': Jim Carrey Pays Tribute To Batman Forever Co-Star Val Kilmer After Death At 65
Russell T. Davies on The Graham Norton Show on BBC
Russell T. Davies Clarified His Comments About Doctor Who Finding A Replacement Showrunner To Us, And I’m So Relieved
Drake Bell interview for Quiet on the Set
‘Dada, Why Did They Keep Calling You Timmy?’ Drake Bell Reveals His Son’s Adorable Takes On His Nickelodeon Work