Jason Blum Addressed The Five Nights In Freddy’s 2 Elephant In The Room As First Look Drops: 'I Know'

When it comes to popular video game franchises, Five Nights at Freddy’s has ranked pretty high on that list for over a decade now. In 2023, the property got the film adaptation treatment, and following the Five Night’s at Freddy’s movie’s commercial success, a sequel was greenlit for the 2025 movies schedule. We’re more than half a year away from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s arrival, but Jason Blum addressed a big elephant in the room concerning the upcoming video game movie while appearing at CinemaCon’s Universal Pictures and Focus Features panel. This update also came as the first look at the sequel was released.

Let’s get to Blum’s comment first. You may recall that Five Nights at Freddy’s was a day and day release, meaning that on the same day it opening in theaters, it also became available to stream with a Peacock subscription. Well, while appearing on stage dressed as Freddy himself, the Blumhouse Studios head announced that this won’t be happening with the sequel, saying:

I know you’re all disappointed the first movie was day and day on Peacock. I know. but I’m here to tell you that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be released into theaters in December.

As for what Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has in store this December, get us a taste of what’s to come in the teaser below:

More to come...