Academy Voters Say They Know Why Adam Sandler Didn't Get Nominated For Uncut Gems

There’s been a new Oscar tradition in recent years: once nominations are announced, in comes the social media backlash. And coming into the 2020 Academy Awards, once again plenty of snubs have been notably pointed out by moviegoers. For example, people have talked about Jennifer Lopez’s role in Hustlers, Awkwafina’s turn to drama in The Farewell, Eddie Murphy’s comeback for Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name and the buzziest of them all: Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. So, why was he shut out of the Best Actor nominees? Some voters think they know.