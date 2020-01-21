Tyler Perry Says He Isn't Trying To Exploit Women With Abuse-Related Storylines After Netflix Movie

…about the public defender’s office. I wanted to write a story, boy meets girl, I do that a lot where everything goes wrong. But this, the twist and turns in this one because there was a mother and her son duo that were going around the country grifting people. So I was reading that story as I was writing it. All of that stuff kind of showed up in the script. So, there's so many twists and turns, you're never going to be able to figure it out. I'm so glad it's going to be on Netflix so everyone can watch it at the same time.