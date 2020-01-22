Daniel Craig Is Definitely Game For Knives Out 2

Leave a Comment
The film world is currently in the midst of Awards Season, with plenty of ceremonies dolling out trophies. It's been fascinating to see with projects were recognized, and which were snubbed by the likes of the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Rian Johnson's dark comedy whodunit Knives Out has been faring well, getting a handful of major nominations. Given the movie's critical and box office success, talks of a possible sequel quickly followed. And now it looks like star Daniel Craig is down to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2.
Knives Out made great money at the box office, even earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in the process. The fast-paced ensemble project seems like it could have serious legs, with Benoit Blanc solving different crimes. Director Rian Johnson recently expressed his interest in working on another case for Benoit Blanc. And now Craig has joined the campaign, saying:
Sure. I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?
He may be leaving the James Bond franchise for good, but it looks like Daniel Craig is down to return to the universe of Knives Out alongside Rian Johnson. Considering just how successful the first venture was, you definitely can't fault Craig for wanting to play his newest role for a second time on the big screen.
Daniel Craig's comments to EW are sure to excite the many moviegoer who went to see Knives Out over the holiday season. The movie made an impressive $278 million at the box office, while also being recognized by the industry's major award ceremonies. Benoit Blanc ultimately got to the bottom of Harlan Thrombey's death, making him available to solve a new mystery altogether.
Knives Out's path toward becoming a full on franchise is similar to what happened following the release of 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. Given the movie's success at the box office, a sequel was quickly green lit. Death on the Nile will hit this year, with Kenneth Branagh playing opposite another A-list cast. Which begs the question, who could Rian Johnson bring on board for Knives Out 2?
Daniel Craig's enthusiasm to return to Knives Out is in stark juxtaposition to comments he's made about the Bond franchise in the past. Just after the release of Spectre, Craig was quoted saying he'd rather slash his wrists than do another movie. Of course, he ended up coming around with his swan song, No Time to Die.
Knives Out will arrive On Demand February 7th, and on DVD and Blu-ray on February 25. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.