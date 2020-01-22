Daniel Craig Is Definitely Game For Knives Out 2

The film world is currently in the midst of Awards Season, with plenty of ceremonies dolling out trophies. It's been fascinating to see with projects were recognized, and which were snubbed by the likes of the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Rian Johnson's dark comedy whodunit Knives Out has been faring well, getting a handful of major nominations. Given the movie's critical and box office success, talks of a possible sequel quickly followed. And now it looks like star Daniel Craig is down to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2.