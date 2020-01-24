The 10 Most Badass John Wick Characters, Ranked

We don't get a chance to see Marcus much, but Willem Dafoe's character gets to go down swinging at the end of the movie. Viggo Tarasov tortures Marcus, both as punishment for his failure to kill John, and as a way to get John Wick to come out in the open. Marcus gets pretty well beaten down, he's bloody as hell, and he takes a knife in the knee, but in the end, he's not going to go down without a fight. He says, right before his last stand, that he plans to go out on his own. He knows he's going to die, but he plans to take as many people with him on his way out, and he does just that.