The Best Buddy Cop Movies That Never Got A Sequel

Since then, the pair of actors technically starred together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but didn’t share any scenes together. A few months ago, Stallone did say he’d do a sequel to Tango & Cash “in a second,” and has discussed it with the Cash to his Tango too! Russell wasn’t sure it was a good idea due to their age, but Stallone is really hellbent on convincing him to do it anyway! Could it happen? And… do we want it to?