Colin Farrell Clears Up The Batman Rumors About His Hair

The DC live-action universe has had an interesting life in theaters, full of victories and losses. But while Warner Bros. was shaky during its first few installments in the shared universe, the studio seems to have found its stride over the past few years. Aquaman and Shazam! were both critical and box office successes, while Joker (set outside of the DCEU) broke records and accrue countless award nominations. One of the exciting projects coming down the pipeline is Matt Reeves' long gestating blockbuster The Batman. The all-star cast includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and he recently shut down rumors about his hair for the movie.