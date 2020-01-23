Colin Farrell Clears Up The Batman Rumors About His Hair

Leave a Comment
The DC live-action universe has had an interesting life in theaters, full of victories and losses. But while Warner Bros. was shaky during its first few installments in the shared universe, the studio seems to have found its stride over the past few years. Aquaman and Shazam! were both critical and box office successes, while Joker (set outside of the DCEU) broke records and accrue countless award nominations. One of the exciting projects coming down the pipeline is Matt Reeves' long gestating blockbuster The Batman. The all-star cast includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and he recently shut down rumors about his hair for the movie.
The Batman is finally gearing up for production, with the actors all getting into the right shape and appearance for their respective comic book roles. For instance, Zoe Kravitz cut her hair into Selina Kyle's signature pixie cut. Photos of Colin Farrell with silver hair recently arrived on the internet, which made DC fans think he was rocking those locks to play Oswald Cobblepot. But he recently shut down those rumors, while rocking his regular brown locks. As Farrell put it,
At the end of films usually I like to do something, it may be something as simple a paint a nail black, get a haircut, shower. And I decided to dye back my hair when I came back to Los Angeles. So I went to Rite Aid and spent about $80 on Loriel’s finest. It went fucked up. It went bad.
Well, that's one way to decompress after a long shoot. But unfortunately for Colin Farrell, the results of his home dye job left something to be desired. And it also broke the internet for DC fans.
It looks like rather than dying his hair ahead of filming The Batman, it was actually in response to wrapping another project. Colin Farrell is a very busy actor, who has a handful of projects coming down the pipeline. While fans are most excited for Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster in Gotham City, there are another four projects either filming or in post production.
Later in his appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Colin Farrell went on to describe the various hues his head was the day he decided to play with home dye. As he put it,
That was color five. It went purple. Then it went piss yellow. Then it went whatever the hell that is. Foxy silver grey. And then I had somebody come by the house and fix it.
Seems pretty cut and dry... and rinse and repeat. We shouldn't expect Colin Farrell to necessarily be rocking silver grey hair when he finally debuts as Penguin in The Batman. Although I can't help but hope his look is comic book accurate, despite Farrell's status as a sex symbol.
Later in the same interview, Colin Farrell revealed that he begins filming his role in The Batman in two weeks. The highly anticipated movie is finally happening, introducing Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne to the masses.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021.