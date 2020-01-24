Yes, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will Address The Death Of Harold Ramis

For a film that is about ghosts and subtitled Afterlife to be in part about the loss of a family member, and on a metatextual level about the loss of a beloved actor, feels appropriate. In a way, it seems like Ghostbusters: Afterlife will act as a tribute of sorts, both to the franchise’s past and Harold Ramis in particular, but doing so in a way that allows new faces to be brought in and an original new Ghostbusters story to be told.