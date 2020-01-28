The 10 Best James Bond Theme Songs, Ranked

Much like her work on “The Globe Sessions” album, Crow’s song is a morbidly romantic tune that laments how danger and love collide in the world of James Bond’s line of work. If there was ever one statement that could pin down why Bond hasn’t been the best mate in his checkered past, it’d have to be the lyrics detailing how, “martinis, girls, and guns [are] murder on our love affair.” It’s a wonder he’s ever been married, and may very well be again in No Time To Die.