Kevin Smith Initially Hated American Psycho So Much He Had To Cancel A Dinner With The Writer

It’s amazing to see where people’s personal limits end up taking them in terms of what they like and don’t like. So reading that initially even Kevin Smith didn’t know how to read American Psycho should make anyone who was initially disgusted by the film, but came around to its side of things in the end, a little more comfortable with their sense of humor. If only we had a time machine to travel back to 1994, and see how Bret Easton Ellis felt about Smith’s classic debut film, Clerks, before it took off.