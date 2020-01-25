The Batman Casting May Reveal Interesting Detail About Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon

The DC Extended Universe may have had a rocky takeoff, but Warner Bros. has hit its stride with the last few releases. Shazam! and Aquaman proved what the shared universe could do, while Joker was set outside of the DCEU and has earned a whopping 11 Oscar nominations. There's some very exciting blockbusters coming down the line, with Birds of Prey and The Batman putting an emphasis on Gotham City. The latter movie will feature Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and new casting information may have revealed a twist related to his character.