Captain Marvel 2: 11 Major Questions We Have Before The Sequel Starring Brie Larson

What’s Goose Up To These Days?

And for the most important question of them all: what about Goose? The Flerken stole the show in Captain Marvel and we just want to know how Carol’s furry friend is doing these days? Does he end up accompanying Carol off world as her feline friend/sidekick? Does Nick Fury ever forgive him for scratching out his eye?

It just wouldn’t feel like a Captain Marvel movie without another appearance by Goose. The character can store entire pocket dimensions in its stomach once its octopus-like tentacles start to come out. Will Goose lay eggs and have Flerken babies like his comic book counterpart Chewies does in the comics?